Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron facility manager, was named the 51st Fighter Wing’s Mustang of the Week for his outstanding performance, initiative and leadership at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30.



O’Hagan oversees 73 facilities critical to the security and operational readiness of the 51st SFS, ensuring they meet safety standards and are prepared for emergencies ranging from fire hazards to chemical attacks. He remains proactive by keeping the squadron’s infrastructure mission ready and reinforces the 51st FW’s “Fight Tonight” mentality.



“Every building I manage must be ready for whatever threat may come,” O’Hagan said. “From replacing ceiling tiles to inspecting fire extinguishers and coordinating emergency repairs, everything I do supports our defenders and the broader mission of base defense.”



In addition to his primary duties, O’Hagan supports several high level responsibilities. He serves as the squadron’s alternate tactical communications manager, overseeing encryption for secure radio communications, and assists with communication security and equipment acquisition. He is also the alternate unit deployment manager, ensuring readiness of personnel and equipment for real world taskings.



Staff Sgt. Nicholas Keys, the squadron’s UDM, praised O’Hagan for his ability to take on duties usually reserved for noncommissioned officers.



“He’s not just helping, he’s leading,” Keys said. “He’s my alternate on several programs, and he was handpicked because of his initiative, reliability and hunger to make a difference.”



O’Hagan’s efforts directly support the squadron’s mission to deter, defend and defeat threats. His ability to identify and resolve facility issues before they escalate, as well as his seamless integration into additional roles, exemplifies the Mustang spirit of leadership and mission excellence.

