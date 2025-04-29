Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:29 Photo ID: 9006413 VIRIN: 250410-A-IO839-2252 Resolution: 9707x6472 Size: 46.79 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Reserve Top General Addresses US Army Reserve Legal Professionals [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.