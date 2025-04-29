Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARC Recognizes Top Performers for Reserve Legal Services [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Capt. Gary Grantham 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    2nd Annual USARC Judge JALS Leadership Awards ceremony recognizing legal excellence across the U.S. Army Reserve. The FY25 USARC JALS Leadership Awardees were: Ms. Christina Carpenter, 6th Legal Operations Detachment, the Civilian Legal Professional of the Year - Sgt. Christopher Starnawski, 91st Legal Operations Detachment, the Master Sgt. Brian Tolliver Paralegal of the Year - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shanna Villanueva, 63rd Readiness Division, the CW3 Nila Deviese Legal Administrator of the Year - CPT Christopher Numer, 10th Legal Operations Detachment, the LTC Arch McKeever Judge Advocate of the Year

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC Recognizes Top Performers for Reserve Legal Services [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

