USARC Recognizes Top Performers for Reserve Legal Services

2nd Annual USARC Judge JALS Leadership Awards ceremony recognizing legal excellence across the U.S. Army Reserve. The FY25 USARC JALS Leadership Awardees were: Ms. Christina Carpenter, 6th Legal Operations Detachment, the Civilian Legal Professional of the Year - Sgt. Christopher Starnawski, 91st Legal Operations Detachment, the Master Sgt. Brian Tolliver Paralegal of the Year - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shanna Villanueva, 63rd Readiness Division, the CW3 Nila Deviese Legal Administrator of the Year - CPT Christopher Numer, 10th Legal Operations Detachment, the LTC Arch McKeever Judge Advocate of the Year