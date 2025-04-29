Army Reserve AGR Legal Professionals Train for Future Challenges at Fort Bragg Legal Workshop

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The United States Army Reserve Command (USARC), Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA), hosted over 2.5 days (09-11 April) the 2025 Legal Active Guard Reserve Workshop (the LAW) at Ft. Bragg, NC, with over 140 Attorneys, Legal Administrators, and Paralegals across the U.S. Army Reserve footprint. Subject matter experts trained on current law, policy, doctrinal guidance, legal disciplines, and standard operating procedures to support USAR Commanders in maintaining good order and discipline. Guest speakers included Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, USARC Commanding General and Chief of Army Reserve, and Brig. Gen. Kyson M. Johnson, Chief Judge for the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals.



The annual event, known among participants as "The LAW," served as both a professional development and an opportunity for the Army Reserve's full-time legal professionals to discuss the current challenges within their units.

Against the backdrop of increasing great power competition and the demand to increase lethality within our formations, senior leaders emphasized the growing importance of legal expertise in modern warfare and large-scale combat operations.



Senior Leadership Sets Strategic Vision



The workshop's most anticipated moments came when Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the newly appointed Chief of the Army Reserve, addressed the gathering. His remarks focused on the changing role of legal professionals as the military prepares for potential large-scale combat operations.



"The highlight of the 2025 USARC OSJA Legal AGR Workshop for me was the conversation with Lt. Gen. Harter," said Capt. LaTrice S. Battle, Chief of National Security Law and Trial Counsel for the 79th Theater Sustainment Command. "He was very candid about how our knowledge and writing skills stand out. Lt. Gen. Harter detailed his expectations of us as not merely JAGs but well-rounded service members who are present, skilled with weapons, and physically fit."



LTG Harter specifically referenced Exercise Mojave Falcon, an upcoming large-scale training event, as a critical opportunity for legal teams to integrate with combat forces. "Our skills will be challenged as we transition from smaller fighting forces into large-scale Combat Operations," Battle added. As a legal community, we must figure out how to best insert ourselves in the fight."



Brig. Gen. Kyson M. Johnson, Chief Judge of the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals, provided the audience with his view on being an effective leader as a full-time Judge Advocate Legal Services (JALS) professional, emphasizing the need to use time effectively. The workshop's curriculum reflected the current challenges that legal professionals face daily, with sessions covering:

• Administrative Law

• National Security Law

• Military Justice

• Ethics

• Specialized topics such as the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES) and the role of the Army Review Boards Agency (ARBA)



Day two of the workshop focused on military justice. LTC Christopher Ellis, USARC Chief of Military Law, updated the latest developments in prosecuting major cases and emphasized the importance of teamwork throughout the USAR legal community. He was followed by an in-depth presentation by MAJ Alexander Hess from the Office of The Judge Advocate General, regarding the Military Justice Online electronic case tracking system. After lunch, the attendees participated in detailed breakout sessions led by the USAR Circuit Litigation Teams. In the last year, USARC has established six teams, each consisting of an AGR prosecuting attorney and litigation paralegal. They are stationed at the six CONUS-based judicial circuits and provide USARC with enhanced capability to prosecute crimes in the USAR. Afterward, MAJ Nikki Case wrapped up the day's instruction with a comprehensive review of best practices for efficiently processing separation actions from start to finish.



Strengthening the Attorney-Paralegal Integration



A unique aspect of this year's workshop was its emphasis on the crucial relationship between JAG officers and their paralegal NCOs. Sgt. Maj. Hallows' "Paralegal Integration" class drew particular praise for addressing what many described as a critical but often overlooked component of military legal operations.



"The 2025 USARC LAW was exceptionally well-run, with knowledgeable instructors who kept the entire group engaged in the practical topics," said Staff Sgt Samuel Hankel, a paralegal NCO with the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. "Sgt. Maj. Hallows delivered an outstanding Paralegal Integration class, shedding light on a topic often overlooked by many attorneys. It was especially valuable for helping attorneys rate their NCOs without unintentionally harming their evaluations."



The paralegal-focused sessions covered everything from records management in austere environments to supporting special victims' counsel in sexual assault cases. Several attendees noted that these discussions would directly improve their ability to support commanders in the field.



Recognizing USAR Excellence



During the last day of the LAW, the USARC OSJA hosted its 2nd Annual USARC Judge JALS Leadership Awards ceremony recognizing legal excellence across the U.S. Army Reserve. These prestigious awards serve as a testament to exceptional talent, dedication, and professional legal support within the Army Reserve.



Article by Maj. Anthony Carrillo-Filomeno (USARC OSJA 2025 Legal AGR Workshop OIC and Administrative Law Attorney). US Army photos by Capt. Gary Grantham

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 01:29 Story ID: 496655 Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve AGR Legal Professionals Train for Future Challenges at Fort Bragg Legal Workshop, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.