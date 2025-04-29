Col Jeffrey Thurnher, Staff Judge Advocate of US Army Reserve Command addresses the attendees of the 2025 Legal AGR Workshop on 9 April.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 01:29
|Photo ID:
|9006431
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-IO839-9576
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARC SJA Addresses Workshop Attendees [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Gary Grantham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve AGR Legal Professionals Train for Future Challenges at Fort Bragg Legal Workshop
No keywords found.