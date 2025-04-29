15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, operates a multi-mission terminal (MMT) during a command post exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 23, 2025. The MMT is a rapidly deployable, software-defined system that provides broadband connectivity across multiple satellite networks, enabling secure communications in support of expeditionary operations. The CPX allowed the 15th MEU to develop best practices for command and control of forces from a shore-based location to test systems, evaluate processes, develop techniques, and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)