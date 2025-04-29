Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, operates a multi-mission terminal (MMT) during a command post exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 23, 2025. The MMT is a rapidly deployable, software-defined system that provides broadband connectivity across multiple satellite networks, enabling secure communications in support of expeditionary operations. The CPX allowed the 15th MEU to develop best practices for command and control of forces from a shore-based location to test systems, evaluate processes, develop techniques, and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9005923
    VIRIN: 250423-M-PO838-1007
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise
    15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise
    15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    Communication
    Marines
    Exercise
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download