Attention on the Watch Floor: 15th MEU participates in Command Post Exercise I

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ricardo Ramirez, a radio operator assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, operates a multi-mission terminal (MMT) during a command post exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 23, 2025. The MMT is a rapidly deployable, software-defined system that provides broadband connectivity across multiple satellite networks, enabling secure communications in support of expeditionary operations. The CPX allowed the 15th MEU to develop best practices for command and control of forces from a shore-based location to test systems, evaluate processes, develop techniques, and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif -- Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducted staff training as part of Command Post Exercise I at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 21-24, 2025.



CPX I provided the 15th MEU’s Command Element an opportunity to assess its capabilities in a series of scenario-driven training events after establishing a command and control node. Since new personnel have joined the 15th MEU in recent months, CPX I will serve as a baseline and foundation for additional future training events to strengthen and improve the unit’s staff functions.



The unit approached CPX I training with a “crawl, walk, run” method, said Master Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Morris, the 15th MEU operations chief.



“CPX painted a picture of where we currently stand and what the focus areas should be,” said Morris. Throughout the exercise, Marines from across various staff sections such as administration, intelligence, operations, logistics and communications, integrated their various warfighting functions. The scenarios tested the Marines’ ability to communicate and coordinate across various networks and platforms similar to how they would during operations.



“We were able to talk to each other and get positive checks while making sure we were able to get all our networking, radios, and satellites established and getting repetitions for the Marines,” said Lance Cpl. Daxton Austerman, a radio operator with the 15th MEU’s communication section.



Each section was challenged to evaluate its standard operating procedures, warfighting functions, and information management processes. Leaders emphasized the importance of understanding information flow to enhance operational effectiveness and validate standard operating procedures.



This allowed new members of the MEU’s staff sections to train alongside more experienced members and learn quickly to be ready to support future training exercises and to support future operational requirements.



“During the CPX, we learned a lot of lessons,” said Morris. “What was valuable was that each section throughout the Command Element was able to see their warfighting functions and see where the staff was knowledge-wise and understand information flow and information management.”



This review of processes and procedures during a scenario using systems and networks that will be used in the future allowed the 15th MEU’s staff section to identify where they can make improvements and refine their training to be more effective, said Morris.



The 15th MEU will continue to plan recurring CPX and battle staff training to enhance readiness and build proficiency for future exercises and operations.