15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Luis Alvarez, the administrative chief for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs his Marines on watch floor protocols during a command post exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 23, 2025. The CPX allowed the 15th MEU to develop best practices for command and control of forces from a shore-based location to test systems, evaluate processes, develop techniques, and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)