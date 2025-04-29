15th MEU Marines participate in a Command Post Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Schaidle, the technical information operations officer assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, listens to a watch floor protocol brief during a command post exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, April 23, 2025. The CPX allowed the 15th MEU to develop best practices for command and control of forces from a shore-based location to test systems, evaluate processes, develop techniques, and validate standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9005919
|VIRIN:
|250423-M-PO838-1042
|Resolution:
|6224x4672
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
