MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE

Col. Shawn Nokes, Commander of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) presents an ammo box with all of the crests of the units that Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Genisio has served in to the command sergeant major during his April 26 retirement ceremony. Genisio of Orion, Illinois, relinquished responsibility for the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll and then retired after 30 years of military service as a top-ranked noncommissioned officer (NCO), Commandant of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), and with the Legion of Merit and a Master Infantry Combat Badge affixed to his uniform. Genisio, a Moline (Illinois) Police Department lieutenant in his civilian life, joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1995.