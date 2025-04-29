Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE [Image 2 of 5]

    MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Shawn Nokes, Commander of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) affixes the Legion of Merit on the collar of Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Genisio. Genisio of Orion, Illinois, relinquished responsibility for the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll and then retired after 30 years of military service as a top-ranked noncommissioned officer (NCO), Commandant of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), and with the Legion of Merit and a Master Infantry Combat Badge affixed to his uniform. Genisio, a Moline (Illinois) Police Department lieutenant in his civilian life, joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1995.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 18:46
    Photo ID: 9005884
    VIRIN: 250426-A-OH563-7276
    Resolution: 2952x2636
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: MOLINE, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: ORION, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE

