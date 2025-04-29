MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE

Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Genisio waits to receive the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) guidon during the regiment's Change of Responsibility Ceremony. Genisio of Orion, Illinois, relinquished responsibility for the unit to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll and then retired after 30 years of military service as a top-ranked noncommissioned officer (NCO), Commandant of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), and with the Legion of Merit and a Master Infantry Combat Badge affixed to his uniform. Genisio, a Moline Police Department lieutenant in his civilian life, joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1995.
|04.26.2025
Date Posted: 04.30.2025
|9005883
|250426-A-OH563-8263
|2592x2328
|1.34 MB
Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|MOLINE, ILLINOIS, US
|ORION, ILLINOIS, US
|2
|0
