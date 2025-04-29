MOLINE POLICE LIEUTENANT AND COMBAT VETERAN RETIRES FROM THE ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD WITH TOP ENLISTED RANK, OVER 30 YEARS OF SERVICE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Command Sgt. Jonathan Genisio's parents, Barbara and Bob Genisio, laugh during their son's retirement ceremony on April 26 on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Despite his many awards and decorations, unlike his mother, Barb, Command Sgt. Maj. Genisio has never received a command coin from a general. Barb Genisio received a command coin from The Adjutant General and Commander of the Illinois National Guard – a two-star general – when she was the Family Readiness Group leader for the 444th Chemical Company while her son was the first sergeant of the unit. Barb Genisio was in the FRG for a decade and its leader for five years. Genisio of Orion, Illinois, relinquished responsibility for the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Carroll and then retired after 30 years of military service as a top-ranked noncommissioned officer (NCO), Commandant of the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), and with the Legion of Merit and a Master Infantry Combat Badge affixed to his uniform. Genisio, a Moline (Illinois) Police Department lieutenant in his civilian life, joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1995.