Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East

SINGAPORE—Left to right, Capt. David L. Reyes, incoming commander, Military Sealift Command Far East; Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73; and Capt. Robert R. Williams, outgoing commander, Military Sealift Command Far East, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at the Singapore Naval Installation in Sembawang, April 30, 2025. (Photo by MC2 Jordan Jennings)