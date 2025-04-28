Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE—Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73, presents Capt. Robert R. Williams, outgoing commander, Military Sealift Command Far East, with the Legion of Merit medal during a change of command ceremony at the Singapore Naval Installation in Sembawang, April 30, 2025, recognizing his achievements over the past two and a half years as Commodore of MSC Far East. (Photo by MC2 Jordan Jennings)