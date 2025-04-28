SINGAPORE—Capt. Robert R. Williams, outgoing commander, Military Sealift Command Far East, gets piped aboard during a change of command ceremony at the Singapore Naval Installation in Sembawang, April 30, 2025. (Photo by MC2 Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2025 02:09
|Photo ID:
|9003795
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-YV347-1002
|Resolution:
|4778x7167
|Size:
|22.47 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East
