Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East

    SINGAPORE

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE—Capt. Robert R. Williams, outgoing commander, Military Sealift Command Far East, gets piped aboard during a change of command ceremony at the Singapore Naval Installation in Sembawang, April 30, 2025. (Photo by MC2 Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 02:09
    Photo ID: 9003795
    VIRIN: 250430-N-YV347-1002
    Resolution: 4778x7167
    Size: 22.47 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    Far East
    MSC
    Singapore
    CTF-73
    CLWP

