Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East

Military Sealift Command’s leadership in the Far East changed hands, when Navy Capt. David L. Reyes relieved Navy Capt. Robert R. Williams as commander of Singapore-based Military Sealift Command Far East, at the Singapore Naval Installation in Sembawang, April 30, 2025.



MSC Far East (MSCFE), whose mission is to safely and efficiently operate MSC-controlled ships to provide services in support of U.S. Indo Pacific Command and U.S. 7th Fleet, has up to 50 Combat Logistics Force, Special Mission, Prepositioning, and Strategic Sealift ships in its vast area of responsibility—encompassing more than 52 million square miles of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.



During the ceremony, Navy Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73, presented Williams with the Legion of Merit medal recognizing his achievements over the past two and a half years. Additionally, soon after the change of command ceremony, Williams will retire from active duty marking 33 years of naval service.



“Today, we celebrate the leadership of [Capt. Williams], whose leadership has elevated this command,” said Cimicata. “Across the Indo-Pacific region, an area that spans half of the globe, logistics is not just a supporting function, it’s an operational imperative—we must have it—it enables us to sustain naval power at a time and place of need. I feel truly lucky that he was here.”



In supporting logistics, Cimicata applauded Williams’ accomplishments during his tenure as MSC’s senior commander in the Far East. Under Williams’ watch, the command completed over 1,200 replenishments to deliver over 50,000 pallets of cargo, 250 million gallons of fuel, and nearly 300,000 tons of ordnance; supported 20 major theater exercises, and led more than 1450 Sailors, DoD civilians and civilian mariners across all ships on a daily basis.



According to Williams, his post as commodore of MSCFE was the best assignment he has undertaken in his naval career.



“I’ve had a great time here and I consider myself lucky to have served with such a great group of people,” said Williams. “To my MSC teammates, you’ve been fantastic. The job is about the mariners and that they have what they need to succeed. You all understand that.”



Williams credits MSC Far East success to the teammates within the MSC Far East enterprise.



“Your commitment to excellence is unrivaled by anyone else,” said Williams. “You’re the ones that make it all work—beyond a shadow of a doubt, you have been the top team I’ve worked with and I’m honored to have been put in charge and smart enough to follow your lead. There will always be a special place in my heart for each of you.”



Reyes takes command having served most recently as operations officer at Commander, U.S. Navy Central Command/ U.S. 5th Fleet.



“To the MSC Far East team, it’s both an honor and a privilege to join you,” said Reyes. “Together we will carry forward our motto ‘We Deliver’. This simple phrase embodies our unwavering commitment to excellence, reliability and mission success. I’m ready to lead alongside you as we meet the challenges ahead with determination and teamwork.”



Originally from Defiance, Ohio, Reyes enlisted in the Navy in 1993 under the Seaman Apprenticeship Program. While serving aboard his first ship, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), he became a rated quartermaster.



In 1996 he graduated the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training Program and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps from University of Colorado at Boulder, earning a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in August 2000.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to U.S. forces and coalition partners, both at sea and on shore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 04.30.2025 02:11 Story ID: 496533 Location: SG Hometown: DEFIANCE, OHIO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Changes Commanders in Far East, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.