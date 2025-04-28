Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Mugu Flight Operations [Image 11 of 13]

    POINT MUGU, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    POINT MUGU, Calif. (2025) - A EA-18G Growler assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23) conducts flight and test operations onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9002109
    VIRIN: 250428-N-AS200-2040
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Point Mugu Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Point Mugu
    Flight Ops
    CNAF
    Fly Navy
    NRNPASE-W

