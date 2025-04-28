POINT MUGU, Calif. (2025) - A EA-18G Growler assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23) conducts flight and test operations onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9002106
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-AS200-2034
|Resolution:
|3509x2339
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Point Mugu Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.