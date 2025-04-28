Point Mugu Flight Operations

POINT MUGU, Calif. (2025) - F-35C assigned to the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) conducts flight and test operations onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
