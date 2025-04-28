Point Mugu Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

POINT MUGU, Calif. (2025) - A EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Dust Devils" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 conducts flight and test operations onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu. VX-31 is based at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif. and charged with conducting safe, effective, and efficient flight testing and evaluation of aircraft and weapon systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)