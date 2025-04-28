Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCoE: Day 2 [Image 3 of 7]

    CCoE: Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Simmons 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Staff Sgt. Nathan Backlund, Sgt. Truxton Brodhead, & Spc. Alexander Reyna dropping their gear and relieved that they were finished with the 12-mile ruck for the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA on April 29.

    On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:46
    Photo ID: 9001862
    VIRIN: 250429-A-EG738-8966
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 430.46 KB
    Location: US
    This work, CCoE: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Lawrence Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

