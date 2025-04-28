Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCoE: Day 2 [Image 6 of 7]

    CCoE: Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Simmons 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Sgt. Truxton Brodhead feeling the relief in his feet and changing out socks after finishing the grueling 12-mile ruck for the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA on April 29.

    On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:46
    Photo ID: 9001874
    VIRIN: 250429-A-EG738-9101
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 643.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCoE: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Lawrence Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC Best Squad

