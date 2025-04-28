Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Coe: Day 2

    Sustainment Coe: Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Simmons 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Sgt Keyon Evans was all smiles early in the morning while strolling next to the water during the first part of the 12-mile ruck for the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA on April 29.

    On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:46
    Photo ID: 9001846
    VIRIN: 250429-A-EG738-6863
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 303.79 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Coe: Day 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Lawrence Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment Coe: Day 2
    TRADOC Best Squad

