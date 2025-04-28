CCoE: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cyber Center of Excellence squad stepping it out early this morning for a 12-mile ruck for the Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA on April 29.



On Day 2 of the TRADOC Best Squad competition, participants tackled a grueling 12-mile road march, intensified by additional physical challenges, including carrying a litter, ammunition cans, water jugs, and various weapons.