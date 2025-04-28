Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Israeli air force Lt. Col. Nadav Lahyani, liaison officer, and Lt. Col. Galit Yona, head of work plans branch, review statistics and figures provided during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. The visit allowed U.S. Air Force and IAF members to share technical data and techniques in effort to reinforce goal alignment between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)