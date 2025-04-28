From left, Israeli air force Lt. Col. Nadav Lahyani, liaison officer, and Lt. Col. Galit Yona, head of work plans branch, review statistics and figures provided during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. The visit allowed U.S. Air Force and IAF members to share technical data and techniques in effort to reinforce goal alignment between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9001833
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-IB373-1205
|Resolution:
|4121x3738
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.