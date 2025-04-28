Members of the U.S. Air Force and Israeli air force converse during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. The visit allowed both parties to discuss strategic alignment, bilateral vision and aircraft maintenance excellence in effort to enhance the combat readiness of the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9001832
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-IB373-1042
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.