Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Israeli air force converse during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. The visit allowed both parties to discuss strategic alignment, bilateral vision and aircraft maintenance excellence in effort to enhance the combat readiness of the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)