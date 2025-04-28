Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment

From left, Israeli air force Lt. Col. Nadav Lahyani, liaison officer, greets Kristi Gallagher, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center foreign military sales logistics manager, during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. Members of the IAF visited Tyndall AFB to discuss strategic collaboration and goal alignment between U.S. and Israeli forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:45
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
