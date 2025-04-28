Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    From left, Israeli air force Lt. Col. Nadav Lahyani, liaison officer, greets Kristi Gallagher, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center foreign military sales logistics manager, during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. Members of the IAF visited Tyndall AFB to discuss strategic collaboration and goal alignment between U.S. and Israeli forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9001830
    VIRIN: 250421-F-IB373-1011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment
    Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    ACC
    Israel
    Combat Readiness
    US Air Force
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download