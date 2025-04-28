From right, Kristi Gallagher, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center foreign military sales logistics manager, greets a family member of Israeli air force Col. Ben Yanovich, head of planning, quality and resources department, via telecall during the Israeli bilateral visit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 21, 2025. The visit allowed both personal and professional bonds between the two forces to be strengthened, ensuring the two nations maintain strong relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9001831
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-IB373-1024
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Israeli air force visits Team Tyndall Maintenance Group to reinforce goal alignment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.