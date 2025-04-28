Balikatan 25: USS Savannah (LCS 28) Sailors Rolls-Out Floating Gunnery Exercise Target

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 1st Class Robert Paolello, left or right, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jeffery Ball II, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), fire a .50 caliber machine gun during a gunnery exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff)