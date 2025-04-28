Balikatan 25: USS Savannah (LCS 28) Sailors Rolls-Out Floating Gunnery Exercise Target

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Paolello, right, a machinist mate and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffery Ball II, a gunner’s mate, both assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), fire a .50 caliber machine gun at a floating target during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff)