Balikatan 25: USS Savannah (LCS 28) Sailors Rolls-Out Floating Gunnery Exercise Target

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) rollout and launch a floating gunnery target to prepare for a gunnery exercise with the USS Comstock (LSD 45), Philippine Navy ship BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), and Philippine Navy ship BRP Apolinario Mabini (PS-36) during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff)