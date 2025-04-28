Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: USS Savannah (LCS 28) Sailors Rolls-Out Floating Gunnery Exercise Target [Image 2 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: USS Savannah (LCS 28) Sailors Rolls-Out Floating Gunnery Exercise Target

    PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Lt. Carlos Gomez 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey Walters, a boatswain’s mate assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), signals to a Philippine Air Force S-70i Black Hawk helicopter to take-off from the ship’s flight deck during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff)

