Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with the winner of both on-base photo categories in the 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest, Gas Turbine Systems Technician 1st Class Rhoan Sahagun, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 28, 2025. The CFAS Sakura Photo Contest is held annually to recognize the best on and off-base cherry blossom photo submissions from CFAS and CFAS-affiliated personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)