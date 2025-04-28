Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Joanna Rohde, a USS Pioneer (MCM 9) spouse and winner of the People’s Choice category in the 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest, at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 25, 2025. The CFAS Sakura Photo Contest is held annually to recognize the best on and off-base cherry blossom photo submissions from CFAS and CFAS-affiliated personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)