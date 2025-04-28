Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest [Image 1 of 4]

    2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Joanna Rohde, a USS Pioneer (MCM 9) spouse and winner of the People’s Choice category in the 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest, at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 25, 2025. The CFAS Sakura Photo Contest is held annually to recognize the best on and off-base cherry blossom photo submissions from CFAS and CFAS-affiliated personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

