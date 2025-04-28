Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with the winner of the off-base category in the 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest, Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Geriz Paul Dela Pena, assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9), and his family at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 28, 2025. The CFAS Sakura Photo Contest is held annually to recognize the best on and off-base cherry blossom photo submissions from CFAS and CFAS-affiliated personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)