    2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest [Image 3 of 4]

    2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Dai Kubo, a master labor contractor (MLC) assigned to U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Sasebo Detachment and the winner of the off-base runner-up photo category in 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest, at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 28, 2025. The CFAS Sakura Photo Contest is held annually to recognize the best on and off-base cherry blossom photo submissions from CFAS and CFAS-affiliated personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 20:31
    Photo ID: 9000590
    VIRIN: 250428-N-VD231-2125
    Resolution: 2518x3258
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Sakura

