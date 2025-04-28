Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Dai Kubo, a master labor contractor (MLC) assigned to U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Sasebo Detachment and the winner of the off-base runner-up photo category in 2025 CFAS Sakura Photo Contest, at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, April 28, 2025. The CFAS Sakura Photo Contest is held annually to recognize the best on and off-base cherry blossom photo submissions from CFAS and CFAS-affiliated personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)