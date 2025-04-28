Aviation Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Kasidy Kirksey, from Cleveland, Ohio, removes a circuit breaker panel of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Tomas R. Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 20:18
|Photo ID:
|9000567
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-EJ277-1148
|Resolution:
|3783x5675
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Helo [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.