    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Helo [Image 4 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Helo

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Aviation Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Kasidy Kirksey, from Cleveland, Ohio, removes a circuit breaker panel of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Tomas R. Valdes)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 9000567
    VIRIN: 250428-N-EJ277-1148
    Resolution: 3783x5675
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Maintenance on a Helo [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

