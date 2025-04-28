Sailors run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 20:18
|Photo ID:
|9000564
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-IP140-1228
|Resolution:
|4044x2691
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Run On Flight Deck [Image 6 of 6], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.