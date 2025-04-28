Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Run On Flight Deck [Image 1 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailors Run On Flight Deck

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 9000564
    VIRIN: 250428-N-IP140-1228
    Resolution: 4044x2691
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Run On Flight Deck [Image 6 of 6], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Philippine Sea
    Flight Deck
    Aviation

