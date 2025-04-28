Nimitz Sailors Run On Flight Deck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)