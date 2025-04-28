A Sailor fires an M4 assault rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad Hughes)
|04.28.2025
|04.28.2025 20:18
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Nimitz Sailors Take Part in a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SN Chad Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.