    Nimitz Sailors Take Part in a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailors Take Part in a Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    A Sailor fires an M4 assault rifle during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 28, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad Hughes)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 20:18
    VIRIN: 250428-N-NX999-1038
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
