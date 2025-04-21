Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Vidal-Phillips, right, acting Spectrum Warfare Department Director of Business Operations at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, congratulates computer engineer David Catapang after presenting him with a certificate of completion from the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp. Taught by the Spectrum Warfare Department, the course equips employees with practical RF knowledge for lab-based mission support. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)