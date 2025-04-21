Justin Vidal-Phillips, right, acting Spectrum Warfare Department Director of Business Operations at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, congratulates computer engineer David Catapang after presenting him with a certificate of completion from the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp. Taught by the Spectrum Warfare Department, the course equips employees with practical RF knowledge for lab-based mission support. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)
|04.16.2025
|04.28.2025 14:59
|8999783
|250417-N-TC277-1379
|5472x3648
|1.7 MB
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
This work, Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness
