Spectrum analyzers and signal generators line a test bench during the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. Hosted by the Spectrum Warfare Department, the course strengthens employee skills in RF measurement tools and signal behavior to improve lab productivity. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8999781
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-TC277-1382
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness
No keywords found.