Alberto Rodriguez, center, an electrical engineer with Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Spectrum Warfare Department, works with NAWCWD computer engineers Michael Gibson, far side, and David Catapang, near side, during a lab at the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp. The condensed, two-week course builds hands-on proficiency with RF instrumentation and concepts to support fleet mission needs. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8999780
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-TC277-9045
|Resolution:
|2908x4361
|Size:
|1022.61 KB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness
