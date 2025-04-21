Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alberto Rodriguez, center, an electrical engineer with Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Spectrum Warfare Department, works with NAWCWD computer engineers Michael Gibson, far side, and David Catapang, near side, during a lab at the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp. The condensed, two-week course builds hands-on proficiency with RF instrumentation and concepts to support fleet mission needs. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)