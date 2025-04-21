Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Justin Vidal-Phillips, right, acting Spectrum Warfare Department Director of Business Operations at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, presents a certificate of completion to computer engineer Michael Gibson at the conclusion of the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp. The two-week Spectrum Warfare Department course delivers hands-on RF training to enhance fleet support capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 14:59
    Photo ID: 8999782
    VIRIN: 250417-N-TC277-1380
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
