Point Mugu RF Boot Camp sharpens engineering skills to support fleet readiness

Justin Vidal-Phillips, right, acting Spectrum Warfare Department Director of Business Operations at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, presents a certificate of completion to computer engineer Michael Gibson at the conclusion of the Point Mugu RF Boot Camp. The two-week Spectrum Warfare Department course delivers hands-on RF training to enhance fleet support capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)