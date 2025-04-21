Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose [Image 5 of 5]

    McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A crew salutes a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 25, 2025. The aircraft was given the name "Cherokee Rose" at its previous base in Georgia before it was assigned to McConnell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 8998633
    VIRIN: 250425-F-AF174-1064
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    This work, McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transfer
    Departure
    KC-135
    Nose Art
    Cherokee Rose

