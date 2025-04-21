McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew salutes a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 25, 2025. The aircraft was given the name "Cherokee Rose" at its previous base in Georgia before it was assigned to McConnell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)