McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose

Capt. Michael Clayton, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, prepares for takeoff in a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 25, 2025. The nose art was created specifically for this aircraft, denoting its name, "Cherokee Rose." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)