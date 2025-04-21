McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew poses in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 25, 2025. The aircraft bears the name “Cherokee Rose,” which is depicted on its nose art. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill) (A portion of this image was blurred for security purposes)