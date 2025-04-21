Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose [Image 1 of 5]

    McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Craig Webb, 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft maintenance unit senior enlisted leader, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 25, 2025. The jet made its final departure from McConnell and relocated to MacDill AFB, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O'Neill)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 8998626
    VIRIN: 250425-F-AF174-1008
    Resolution: 6475x4317
    Size: 845 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    This work, McConnell says goodbye to Cherokee Rose [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transfer
    Departure
    KC-135
    Nose Art
    Cherokee Rose

