Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Krystal Jimenez, Thunderbird #12, performs an enlistment ceremony at Air Power over Hampton Roads, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Thunderbirds have represented the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force for more than 70 years, inspiring millions with their dynamic aerial performances around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)