Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    New U.S. Air Force recruits exit the flightline after being enlisted by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Demonstration Team at Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds have served as Air Force ambassadors, using their dynamic aerial demonstrations to inspire future generations and showcase the excellence and professionalism of Airmen around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 8998431
    VIRIN: 250426-F-EL822-1392
    Resolution: 5048x3606
    Size: 421.15 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony
    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony
    Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download