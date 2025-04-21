New U.S. Air Force recruits exit the flightline after being enlisted by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Demonstration Team at Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds have served as Air Force ambassadors, using their dynamic aerial demonstrations to inspire future generations and showcase the excellence and professionalism of Airmen around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 08:14
|Photo ID:
|8998431
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-EL822-1392
|Resolution:
|5048x3606
|Size:
|421.15 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Cherish Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.