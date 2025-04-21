Inspiring Next Generation: Thunderbirds Perform Enlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New U.S. Air Force recruits exit the flightline after being enlisted by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Demonstration Team at Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Since 1953, the Thunderbirds have served as Air Force ambassadors, using their dynamic aerial demonstrations to inspire future generations and showcase the excellence and professionalism of Airmen around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez)